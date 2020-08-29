President Ram Nath Kovind confers National Sports and Adventure Awards virtually on National Sports Day

President Kovind presented Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award, Arjuna Award, Dronacharya Award, Dhyan Chand Award, Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award and Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puraskar.

Speaking on the occasion, President Kovind said, due to Covid-19, the sports world has been impacted. He said, in India also all sports activities have been affected.

The President expressed happiness that players and coaches have been connected through online coaching and webinars. He said, Sports Ministry and other institutes have also maintained contact with the coaches and players.

The President expressed hope that people connected with the sporting world will come out of it with more mental strength and they will create new history with their achievements.

He said, sports and sportspersons strengthen the spirit of solidarity among our countrymen.

Paying tributes to Major Dhyanchand, the President said, he is a role model for sportsperson as well as all other countrymen.

President Kovind said, Major Dhyanchand got extraordinary achievements in the field of hockey with his dedication and skill amidst the simple surroundings and facilities.

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju and several other dignitaries attended the ceremony from Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi.

The awardees attended the ceremony from various places across the country, Bengaluru, Pune, Sonepat, Chandigarh, Kolkata, Lucknow, Delhi, Mumbai, Bhopal, Hyderabad and Itanagar. The Ceremony was broadcast live on AIR News and Doordarshan.

For the first time, the National Sports and Adventure Award ceremony is being conducted virtually.