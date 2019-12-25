President, Prime Minister pay floral tributes to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, other Union Ministers, and BJP veteran leader LK Advani were among those who offered floral tributes.

The Samadhi of Vajpayee ji – Sadaiv Atal – was dedicated to the Nation on this day a year ago.

Emphasizing Unity in Diversity, stones from various parts of the country have been used in the construction of the Samadhi near Rajghat in New Delhi.

Earlier in the morning Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla paid tributes to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Parliament premises.

Other Parliamentarians also paid floral tributes to the former Prime Minister at the central hall of Parliament. PM Modi also remembered former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his jayanti.

Sharing a video on Twitter as a tribute, PM Modi said there are many lessons which can be learnt from Vajpayee ji’s life.Tributes were also paid to the freedom fighter Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya on his birth anniversary today.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Rajnath Singh and other dignitaries including senior BJP leader L K Advani paid tribute to the great leader at the central hall of Parliament.