President, PM to address Governors’ Conference on National Education Policy tomorrow

The Conference titled “Role of NEP-2020 in Transforming Higher Education” is being organized by the Ministry of Education.

NEP-2020 is the first education policy of the 21st century which was announced after 34 years of the previous National Policy on Education 1986. NEP-2020 is directed towards major reforms in both school and higher education levels.

The new National Education Policy strives for making India into an equitable and vibrant knowledge society. It envisions an India-centred education system that contributes directly to transforming India into a Global Superpower.

The Governors’ Conference is also being attended by Education Ministers of all States, Vice-Chancellors of State Universities and other senior officials.