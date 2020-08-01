President of India’s Greetings on the Eve of Idu’l Zuha

The President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind has greeted fellow citizens on the eve of Idu’l Zuha.

In his message, the President has said, “On the occasion of Idu’l Zuha, I offer my greetings and good wishes to all fellow citizens, especially our Muslim brothers and sisters.

Idu’l Zuha symbolizes the spirit of sacrifice and amity which inspires us to work for the well-being of one and all.

Let us all reiterate our resolve to follow all the rules and guidelines prescribed in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. On this festive occasion, let us share our happiness with others and promote mutual harmony”.

