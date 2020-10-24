President of India's Greetings on The Eve of Durga Puja | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

The President of India, Ram Nath Kovind has sent his greetings to his fellow citizens on the eve of Durga Puja.

In a message, the President has said, “On the auspicious occasion of Durga Puja, I extend my greetings and best wishes to my fellow citizens in India and abroad.

The age-old festival of Durga Puja is celebrated all over India, especially in eastern part of India for ten days. During the festival, devotees worship the Mother Goddess as Goddess of Strength-Devi Durga, Goddess of Wisdom- Devi Saraswati and Goddess of Wealth- Devi Lakshmi. Respect for women which has been our tradition is powerfully depicted in this festival of Durga Puja. On this occasion, we all should take a firm resolve to respect and empower our womenfolk i.e. Matru-shakti.

It is believed that Goddess Durga used the collective power of all Gods to overcome the invincible evil. It gives us the message that in these difficult times, we can overcome any crisis confronting us if we stand united”.

