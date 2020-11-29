President of India witnesses Ceremonial change-over of the Army Guard Battalion

The President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, witnessed the Ceremonial change-over of the Army Guard Battalion stationed at Rashtrapati Bhavan today (November 28, 2020) wherein the 5th Battalion of the 1st Gorkha Rifles, on completion of its three and half years tenure as Ceremonial Army Guard Battalion, handed over the charge to the 6th Battalion of the Sikh Regiment.

Different Infantry units of the Army function as the Ceremonial Army Guard in Rashtrapati Bhavan by rotation. The Army Guard Battalion performs ceremonial duties at various important events such as Guard of Honours to the dignitaries, Republic Day Parade, Independence Day Parade, Beating the Retreat Ceremony apart from performing ceremonial guard duties at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The Commanding Officers of the 5th Battalion of the 1st Gorkha Rifles and the 6th Battalion of the Sikh Regiment will call on the President later in the day. The President will also interact with the outgoing Battalion, the 5th Battalion of the 1st Gorkha Rifles.

