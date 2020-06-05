President Kovind promulgates two ordinances with aim of giving a boost to rural economy, to help farmers

These two ordinances are ‘The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Ordinance 2020 and The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Ordinance 2020. Recently, these two ordinances were approved by the cabinet.

These two ordinances will enable barrier-free trade in agriculture produce and also empower the farmers to engage with sponsors of his choice.

Agriculture Minister, Narendra Singh Tomar today wrote to all the Chief Ministers, informing them of the ordinances and solicited their cooperation in implementation of the reforms. President sought their continued support in the development and growth of the agriculture sector in the new reformed environment.

The Central Government is making comprehensive interventions to facilitate efficiency and effectiveness to agricultural marketing with an aim of raising the income of the farmers.

