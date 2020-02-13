President Kovind presents President’s Colour to INS Shivaji

The Presentation of Colour or Standards by the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces is an acknowledgement of the unit’s meritorious service.

INS Shivaji was commissioned in 1945. It is now the premier technical training establishment of the Indian Navy with the motto Kar-masu Kaushalam.

INS Shivaji imparts training in engineering discipline to personnel of the Navy, Coast Guard, other sister services and allied countries. It has trained over two lakh officers and sailors, both Indian and international, since inception.

All courses conducted at INS Shivaji are recognised by the All India Council for Technical Education.

