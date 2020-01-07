President Kovind lays foundation stone to Lakshadweep’s first Super Specialty Hospital at Kavaratti

President Kovind reached Lakshadweep this morning. Lakshadweep Administrator Dineshwar Sharma received the President at Agatti Airport. After the ceremonial reception, the President reached Kavaratti.

President received guard of honour from a joint group of 160 different forces. At the event in Kavaratti, President congratulated Rahmath Begum, the only woman who won Padmashri from Lakshadweep. He extended new year wishes and invited the people of Lakshadweep to visit Rashtrapati Bhavan.

President reached Bangaram island of Lakshadweep, this evening. After spending a full day at Bangaram, he will return to Kochi on Thursday and leave for New Delhi on the same day.