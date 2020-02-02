President Kovind inaugurates Kanha Santi Vanam in Ranga Reddy, Telangana

President Ram Nath Kovind opened the new global headquarters of Kanha Shanti Vanam of Sri Ramachandra Mission at Nandigama of Rangareddy district in Telangana on Sunday.

While addressing the gathering President said that the responsibility of organisation like Ramachandra Mission has increased manifold when the world is facing anxiety, uncertainty insecurity and hostalities.

The president said that Indian tradition of spirituality focuses on the ideals of Vasudev Kutumbakam and Serve Bhawantu Sukhna.