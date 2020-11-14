President Kovind greets citizens on eve of Diwali

In a message, the President has said the festival, celebrated by people of various religions and sects strengthens the sense of unity, goodwill and fraternity among the people of our country.

He said, the festival inspires us to work for the service of humanity. On this occasion, we should resolve to become a lamp of hope and prosperity for the poor, destitute and needy people of the society by sharing our happiness just as a lamp lightens many lamps by sharing its light.

The President said, Diwali is also a festival of cleanliness, so we should honor mother-nature by celebrating pollution-free, environment friendly and clean Diwali. President Kovind expressed the hope that this grand festival of happiness and light will bring delight, peace and prosperity to each and every house of our country.