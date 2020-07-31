President Kovind gifts sports cycle to budding cyclist Riyaz

The President also wished Riyaz to realise his dream through hard work and become an international cycling champion.



The bicycle delivered to Riyaz today, a day before Eid-al-Adha, comes as Eidi in the true spirit of the festival that is marked by gifts given by elders to younger people. Riyaz’s story is quite motivating for those who are downtrodden and yet dare to dream big.



A student of Class 9 at Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya of Anand Vihar in Delhi, Riyaz belongs to Madhubani district of Bihar. To support his father economically, the boy works in an eatery in Ghaziabad as a dishwasher in his free time. In 2017, he won a bronze medal in the Delhi State Cycling Championship.



