President Kovind confers 61st annual Lalit Kala Akademi awards

The awardees include Anoop Kumar Manzukhi Gopi from Kerala, David Malakar from West Bengal, Hari Ram Kumbhawat from Rajasthan, Devendra Kumar Khare from Gujarat, Dinesh Pandya from Maharashtra, Mohan Kumar from Karnataka and Yashwant Singh from Delhi.

Culture Minister Prahlad Singh Patel and the Akademi Chairman Dr. Uttam Pacharne were also present on the occasion



WhatsApp Facebook Twitter