President Kovind and Turkmenistan President hold telephonic talk | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

The leaders acknowledged the warm and cordial relations between the two countries underpinned by historical and civilizational links. They noted with satisfaction the sustained momentum of cooperation in diverse areas.



The leaders agreed on the immense potential that exists in trade and economic spheres and noted the success of joint collaboration between Indian and Turkmen companies, particularly in the pharmaceutical sector.



The President thanked the President of Turkmenistan for his telephone call and for his personal commitment to strengthening bilateral relations with India.

