Addressing a conference of Vice-Chancellors of Central Universities at Rashtrapati Bhavan today, he said the objective of the these universities should be to constantly grow and upgrade themselves to the best of global standards.

President Kovind said beyond classrooms and labs, students should be encouraged to take up socially-oriented ventures through National Service Scheme or other clubs.

The President said students must be encouraged to emerge as job-creators rather than job-seekers.