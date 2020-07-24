President flags off Red Cross Relief Material for people hit by flood & COVID-19 in Assam, Bihar, UP

The relief materials will be further carried by trains to concerned states. The relief supplies include tarpaulins, saris, dhotis, cotton blankets, kitchen set, bed sheets, surgical masks, PPE kits and gloves.

Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan, who is also the Chairman of Indian Red Cross Society, was also present on the occasion.

Indian Red Cross Society has been working along with Government officials to provide support to people in the flood affected areas of the country.

It has distributed nearly 10 thousand tarpaulins in the state of Assam providing shelter to atleast 45 thousand people.