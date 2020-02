President Donald Trump to arrive for his maiden India visit today

The US President Donald Trump along with the First Lady Melania Trump departed from Andrews Air Force Base Sunday evening.

President Trump will attend the ‘Namaste Trump’ event at Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday.

Before embarking on a two-day visit to India, US President Trump said he looks forward to being with the people of India.

He added that he gets along very well with PM Modi, whom he termed as his friend.