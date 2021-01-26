President Confers Vayu Sena Medal (Gallantry) to Wing Commander Bibhu Dutta Sk Jenamani Flying (Pilot)

Wing Commander Bibhu Dutta SK Jenamani Flying (Pilot) is posted as Flight Commander of a frontline Mi-17 V5 Helicopter Unit. This unit mans detachments for Operation Triveni as part of Anti Naxal Task Force (ANTF) at Raipur and Jagdalpur.

On 10 February 2020, while operating as Det Cdr at Jagdalpur, he received requisition for an urgent evacuation of bullet hit personnel from a live encounter site near Pamed. He quickly made two helicopters ready for the mission and analysed the landing site in the NTRO ops room with live feed from the UAV overflying the area. Considering high threat at present site, he identified an alternate landing site and promptly got airborne.

On reaching the site, he instructed the Combat Air Patrol (CAP) aircraft to confirm sanitization and scan intensely for any threat. Upon confirmation, he initiated spiral decent and landing in a safe direction considering the threat, obstructions and winds. After landing the helicopter was held light on wheels as the main wheels were sinking into the ground. Expeditious evacuation of total 08 casualties was carried out along with 02 MRs and 01 dead body of Naxal.

While on ground, he received an input from the CAP aircraft that 20-30 unidentified persons present 1 Km W of the area were moving towards his helicopter. He skillfullymaneuvered his helicopter to getaway in the safe direction away from the unidentified persons and the hillock near the landing site, where presence of Naxals was confirmed. Both helicopters safely landed back at Jagdalpur.

For act of exceptional courage, disregarding his personal safety in a very hostile combat zone, Wing Commander Bibhu Dutta SK Jenamani has been awarded Vayu Sena Medal (Gallantry).

