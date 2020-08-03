President celebrates Raskha Bandhan with members of nursing community

During a brief interactive session, the nurses offered rakhis to the President and also narrated their experience in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. The President felicitated them and described them as saviours who are not only saving lives but also risking their own lives in the line of duty.



President Kovind said, such commitment to duty earns respect for nurses who have been performing the role of front-line Covid warriors.President thanked the entire nursing fraternity for their sincere dedication and services to fellow citizens during the pandemic

