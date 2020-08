President appoints Manoj Sinha as new Lieutenant Governor of J&K

The President accepted the resignation of Girish Chandra Murmu as Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir.

Murmu, a 1985 batch Gujarat cadre IAS officer was appointed as the LG in October last year. Murmu had sent his resignation to President Ram Nath Kovind.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar has congratulated Manoj Sinha for being appointed as the new Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir.