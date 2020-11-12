‘Prerna Sthal’ dedicated to work force of Naval Dockyard Visakhapatnam

The ‘Prerna Sthal’, Motivation Centre has been created with in-house efforts of the Naval Dockyard and is aimed as a symbol of the pride in self-reliance and a motivator for achieving Atma Nirbhar Bharat in repairs and refits of ships and submarines.

The Prerna Sthal comprises a 30.5 m high National Flag Mast, inclusive of a 20×30 feet National Flag, unknown workers statues, and an arc-shaped building housing the capabilities of the Yard and its development over the ages. The dedication of ‘Prerna Sthal’ kick starts the Golden Jubilee Year activities of the Naval Dockyard which will commence from Mar 2021.