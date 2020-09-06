Preparations in full swing to restart Metro Trains in graded manner from tomorrow in Delhi

Passengers will have to follow preventive measures against COVID-19 by maintaining social distance and wearing face masks.

In the first stage, Delhi Metro services will operate in two shifts 7 AM to 11 AM and 4 PM to 8 PM. Normal operations will start from the 12th of this month.

Metro Stations and entry-exit gates in containment zones will be closed. Only asymptomatic persons will be allowed to travel after thermal screening at entry into the stations.

Sanitizers will be made available at entry points of stations for use by passengers.

In Telangana, Hyderabad Metro Rail limited will be resuming its operations from tomorrow. The metro rail services will be resumed in phased manner.

CMD of Hyderabad Metro NVS Reddy informed that the services will commence first on the Corridor Number One, Miyapur to LB Nagar.

The operations on the corridors number 2 and 3 will resume later. Initially the operating hours will be limited and for every 5 minutes, a train will be operated.

In Tamil Nadu, the state express transport corporation and the Chennai Metro Rail Ltd are resuming operations tomorrow. Meanwhile, the active Covid-19 caseload in the state remains 51.6 thousand.

The total caseload has increased to four lakh 57 thousand with 5870 people tested positive yesterday. The total recoveries have also gone up to three lakh ninety eight thousand.

