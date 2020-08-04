Preparations in full swing in Ayodhya for Bhoomi Poojan for construction of Ram Temple

The Bhoomi Poojan function will take place on Wednesday in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take part. Along with him, many religious heads and saints from all over the country and from Nepal are expected to take part in the function.



Over 135 Saints belonging to 135 spiritual traditions will be present in the programme. Some eminent citizens of Ayodhya have also been invited by the Shri Ram Janm Bhumi Teerth Shetra Trust. Meanwhile, Ayodhya is already in the festive mood and eagerly waiting for the historic moment. Many religious activities including Ram Keertan and reciting of Ramcharitmanas have already started in Ayodhya.



Preparations for Deepotsav are going on and Ghats of holy Sarayu River are beautifully decorated. The city is all set to witness the historic Bhoomi Poojan ceremony on Wednesday. Prime Minister will first have Darshan at Shri Hanumangarhi Mandir on Wednesday after which he will perform Pooja of Bhagwan Ramlalla at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi.



It will be then followed by the Bhoomi Poojan and the stage event. General Secretary of Shri Ram Janm Bhumi Teerth Shetra Trust Champat Rai said that Apart from the 175 invitees for the ceremony, Mahesh Bhagchandka and Pawan Singhal from family of late Ashok Singhal, Former President of Vishwa Hindu Parishad will be Mukhya Yajman in Bhoomi Pujan.

