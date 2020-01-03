Preparations in full swing for upcoming Khelo India Youth Games

This was stated by Director General of Sports Authority of Assam Onkar Kedia and Social Welfare department Secretary Hemen Das while participating in a talk show on All India Radio in Guwhatai on Thursday.

They said that the best infrastructure as well as sports equipments will be provided to athletes during the event.

The two said, all the 11 sports venues are ready for the games. Mr. Das said that lawn ball and cycling will be held first time in Khelo India games for which arrangement have already been made.

While Kedia expressed hope that the sports infrastructure will help the young talents of the state to chase their dreams in the field.