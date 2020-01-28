Preparation for DefExpo 2020 underway; focus on digital transformation of the sector

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be Inaugurating the DefExpo 2020.

The 11th biennial edition is scheduled to be held for the first time in Uttar Pradesh.

— Main theme of the DefExpo India 2020 will be ‘India: The Emerging Defence Manufacturing Hub’

— Focus Of DefExpo India 2020 will be on ‘Digital Transformation of Defence Sector’

— The exhibition will also highlight emergence of UP as an attractive destination for investment in the defence sector

— It offers an excellent opportunity for the Indian defence industry to showcase its capabilities and promote its export potential

— UP has a strong defence industrial infrastructure and one of the two Defence Industrial Corridors of India is also planned in Uttar Pradesh. The Corridor will encourage Defence MSMEs, including our Indian defence industry.

DefExpo 2020 is sure to bring the leading technologies in the defence sector under one roof and provide a myriad of opportunities for government, private manufactures, startups and the entire space.

