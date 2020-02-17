Pre-Booking Opens for Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra; Book Now to Get Exciting Offers

Samsung, India’s most trusted consumer electronics and smartphone brand, today announced exciting pre-book offers for consumers planning to buy Galaxy S20, Samsung’s latest series of flagship devices designed to fundamentally change the way we capture and experience our world.

Pre-booked consumers in India will receive their Galaxy S20 beginning March 6, 2020, being among the first set of consumers worldwide to own the stunning flagships.

All three devices in the Galaxy S20 series— Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra – will be available for consumers in India at the below prices:

Galaxy S20 : INR 66,999

Galaxy S20+ : INR 73,999

Galaxy S20 Ultra : INR 92,999

Galaxy S20 series comes with several world first camera innovations allowing stunning image and video quality. They are designed to change the way we capture our lives and tell our stories.

Galaxy S20 introduces an entirely new camera system—powered by AI and with Samsung’s biggest image sensor to bring out the best in every image and every moment.

Galaxy S20 series’ industry first Space Zoom technology allows the Galaxy S20 Ultra to offer a never before seen 100x zoom, which is achieved by a combination of Hybrid Optic Zoom and Super Resolution Zoom. Galaxy S20 Ultra uses multi-image processing to reduce quality loss at high zoom levels so that users can experience Super Resolution Zoom up to 100X with a clearer view than ever before. The S20 range is a true blood Samsung flagship, one which goes big on top-of-the-line hardware and features.

Stunning clarity: Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20+ have a 64MP camera, while Galaxy S20 Ultra has 108MP camera. All three smartphones come with larger sensors for great photography.

Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20+ have a 64MP camera, while Galaxy S20 Ultra has 108MP camera. All three smartphones come with larger sensors for great photography. Groundbreaking Zoom: With the Galaxy S20’s Space Zoom technology, users can experience Super Resolution Zoom up to 100X with a clearer view. Galaxy S20 and S20+ can zoom up to 30X.

With the Galaxy S20’s Space Zoom technology, users can experience Super Resolution Zoom up to 100X with a clearer view. Galaxy S20 and S20+ can zoom up to 30X. Single Take: Single Take is essentially a burst mode that uses all the lenses in rear camera at one go. You can shoot a Single Take video for up to 10 seconds to get a variety of formats. You can also choose the best style for the moment without having to reshoot.

Single Take is essentially a burst mode that uses all the lenses in rear camera at one go. You can shoot a Single Take video for up to 10 seconds to get a variety of formats. You can also choose the best style for the moment without having to reshoot. Pro-Grade Filming: Galaxy S20 is the only smartphone in the world to offer stunning 8K video recording.

With a brand-new camera architecture and impactful partnerships inspired by open collaboration, Galaxy S20 makes the experience of everything you love to do with our phones, easier and better. Galaxy S20 offers stunning 8K video shooting so that users can capture their world in true-to-life color and quality. The video shot can be streamed on Samsung QLED 8K which allows the user to enjoy best-in-class viewing experience or to grab a still from an 8K video and turn it into a high-resolution photo.

YouTube in 8K: Samsung partnered with YouTube so you can upload your 8K videos directly to YouTube.

Samsung partnered with YouTube so you can upload your 8K videos directly to YouTube. Gaming: With a 120Hz display, a fast processor, 12 GB of RAM, audio tuned by AKG and a game booster, you’ll experience incredibly smooth gaming.

With a 120Hz display, a fast processor, 12 GB of RAM, audio tuned by AKG and a game booster, you’ll experience incredibly smooth gaming. Music: With Music Share, you can extend your paired Bluetooth connection to a car stereo or speaker via your device.

With Music Share, you can extend your paired Bluetooth connection to a car stereo or speaker via your device. Exceptional Video Chat on Google Duo: Galaxy S20 enhances the video chatting experience through a deep integration with Google Duo, bringing new Duo features first to Galaxy S20.

Pre-book Offers

S20 Ultra: Galaxy Buds+ @ INR 1,999 & Samsung Care+ @ INR 1,999

Galaxy Buds+ @ INR 1,999 & Samsung Care+ @ INR 1,999 S20+ : Galaxy Buds+ @ INR 1,999 & Samsung Care+ @ INR 1,999

Galaxy Buds+ @ INR 1,999 & Samsung Care+ @ INR 1,999 S20: Galaxy Buds+ @ INR 2,999 & Samsung Care+ @ INR 1,999

Samsung Care+

Samsung Care+ (Accidental & Liquid damage Protection) covers the complete phone from any kind of accidental physical or liquid damage. This includes front screen and covers phone from any liquid damage for a period of one year.

Operator Offers

Jio: Double data benefits + Additional 1 year unlimited services with Jio INR 4,999 annual plan i.e. 350 GB + 350 GB high speed data without any daily capping + another year of Unlimited On-Net Voice and 700 GB data (Benefits worth INR 14,997)

Double data benefits + Additional 1 year unlimited services with Jio INR 4,999 annual plan i.e. 350 GB + 350 GB high speed data without any daily capping + another year of Unlimited On-Net Voice and 700 GB data (Benefits worth INR 14,997) Airtel: Double Data on the recharge of INR 298 and INR 398 for the first 10 consecutive recharges for prepaid customers

Double Data on the recharge of INR 298 and INR 398 for the first 10 consecutive recharges for prepaid customers Vodafone and Idea: Double Data on recharge of INR 399 with 56 days validity for the first 6 recharges for prepaid customers

To pre-book, please click here- https://www.samsung.com/in/smartphones/galaxy-s20/buy/