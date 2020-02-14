Pravasi Bharatiya Kendra renamed Sushma Swaraj Bhawan as tribute to the late leader

The Ministry of External Affairs, in a statement, said “the two institutions have been renamed in a tribute to the “invaluable contribution” of Sushma to Indian diplomacy, the cause of the Indian diaspora and the ethos of public service.”

It also said that this is a fitting tribute to a great public figure who continues to inspire us. The illustrious leader who brought rare empathy and a human approach to India’s diplomacy as External Affairs Minister in the previous Narendra Modi Government died on August 6 last year following a massive cardiac arrest. As External Affairs Minister, Sushma Swaraj brought a sense of assertiveness in India’s diplomacy besides engaging the diaspora, a central focus of the country’s foreign policy priorities.

She was one of the most followed Foreign Ministers on Twitter globally. She was known for helping Indians stuck abroad as she was quick to respond to their calls for help on Twitter.

