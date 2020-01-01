Prakash Javadekar hit out at AAP & Congress for violence during anti-CAA protests in Delhi

BJP blowing the poll bugle for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. The election commission is putting the final touches to the poll preparations before announcing the dates. These will be the first polls in 2020. I&B minister and senior BJP leader Prakash Javadekar launched a scathing attack on opposition saying that congress and AamAadmi Party are responsible for the violence in Delhi related to the CAA. Javadekar called for an apology from both parties. He said that it was a battle between anarchy and nationalism.

He said that the in contrast, the BJP will put forth a positive agenda for the assembly elections.:

Prakash Javadekar listed the steps taken by the Union government for the welfare of Delhi including the historic decision granting ownership rights in unauthorized colonies. He accused AAP of hindering the development efforts made by municipal corporations. He said people of Delhi are surprised that AAP has woken up from deep hibernation of 4 years and is now doling out scheme after scheme since elections are approaching. Prakash Javadekar is in-charge of Delhi BJP for the assembly polls.