Prakash Javadekar expresses happiness over 29 pct rise in population of Asiatic lions

In a tweet, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar expressed happiness that the population of the majestic Lion increased by almost 29 percent and distribution area is up by 36 percent.

The Minister said multiple strategies, interventions and community participation were major contributors to the current conservation success of the Indian lions.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that this is powered by community participation, emphasis on technology, wildlife healthcare, proper habitat management and steps to minimise human-lion conflict.

Prime Minister hoped that this positive trend will continue in the future.