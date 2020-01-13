Monday , January 13 2020
Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, Darrang District

Ujjwala scheme has been able to safeguard the health of women & children by providing them with a clean cooking fuel – LPG, so that they don’t have to compromise their health in smoky kitchens or wander in unsafe areas collecting firewood.
 

