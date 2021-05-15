Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendras (PMBJKs), BPPI and other stakeholders join hands to make available the essential medicines and other items at affordable prices

Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendras (PMBJKs), Bureau of Pharma PSUs of India (BPPI), Distributors and other stakeholders have come together and are contributing in the fight against the current wave of Covid 19 pandemic.

As on 13.05.2021, 7733 Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendras (PMBJKs) are functional across the country in 36 State/UTs covering all districts of the country. 1449 medicines and 204 surgical & consumables are available in the basket of PMBJP for sale through these PMBJKs. Essential medicines and other items like face masks and sanitizers are easily available at PMBJKs, across the country. Under PMBJP, the best quality N-95 facemask is being made available at only Rs. 25/- per unit at all PMBJKs.

In the current financial year 2021-22 till 13.05.2021, BPPI has made sales of Rs. 80.18 Crore which led to savings of approximately Rs. 500 Cr. to the citizens.

The logistics system is being strengthened. At present three modern warehouses at Gurugram, Guwahati and Chennai for storage and distribution of drugs are functional and a fourth one is under construction at Surat. Further, 37 distributors have been appointed across the country to support the supply of medicines to remote and rural areas.

In the year 2020-21, when the COVID 19 crisis started, Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) rendered essential services to the nation. The stores remained functional during lockdown and maintained operations as part of their commitment to ensure uninterrupted availability of essential medicines.

A medicine under PMBJP is priced on the principle of a maximum of 50% of the average price of top three branded medicines. Therefore, the price of Jan Aushadhi Medicines is cheaper at least by 50% and in some cases, by 80% to 90% of the market price of branded medicines.

In the financial year 2020-21, BPPI clocked appreciable sales turnover of Rs. 665.83 crore despite the lock down and testing times. This has led to savings of approximately Rs. 4000 crores of the common citizens of the country. BPPI maintained adequate stock of the medicines which were in demand, such as Face Mask, Hydroxychloroquine, Paracetamol and Azithromycin. BPPI sold about 25 lacs Face Masks, 1.25 lacs units of sanitizers, 137 lacs tablets of Hydroxychloroquine and 323 lacs Paracetamol Tablets in the financial year 2020-21 through more than 7500 Jan Aushadhi kendras functioning across the country, at affordable prices. BPPI has also supplied drugs worth Rs 30 crore to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) for distribution to friendly countries. There are many medicines and OTC items, being used during the treatment of COVID 19, available in the PMBJP basket.

Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya JanAushadhi Pariyojana added several Nutraceutical products to help boost the immunity of all (including women and children). PMBJP prices of all these products are 50%-90% lesser than the ones offered in the market.

Last year, during the lockdown period, Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendras (PMBJKs) rendered their essential services by making available quality generic medicines at affordable prices to the common citizens of the country at their doorstep. Kendra pharmacists, popularly known as “Swasth Ke Sipahi” delivered the medicines to patients and elderly people at their doorstep.

