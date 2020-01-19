PPC 2020: PM Modi to suggest students ways to tackle exam stress

Around 2,000 students and teachers are expected to participate in the session. Out of the total, 1,000 students have been selected through an online essay competition held by mygov.in.

It is for the first time that around 50 Divyang students from various schools across India will also participate.

Exam season is yet to arrive but exam related stress can be seen in students as well as their parents.

Due to peer pressure and other factors, exams may sometimes seem like a burden on young minds. To beat the exam related stress and to fill the students with positive energy.

Prime Minister Modi has been interacting with students, their parents and teachers through ‘Pariksha pe charcha’ for two years. As the third edition of ‘Pariksha pe Charcha’ begins on Monday.

During the session, PM Modi will talk to students taking boards or various other entrance exams this year and will suggest them some ways to tackle the stress.

The session will also give students a chance to directly interact with PM Modi.

The competition saw the participation of over 2 lakh 60 thousand students across the country studying in classes 9th to 12th. Students also sent their queries online to PM Modi.

Students studying in various CBSE schools abroad who participated the contest will also be given a chance to interact with PM Modi.

During ‘Pariksha pe Charcha’ session, PM Modi will also visit a painting exhibition at Talkatora Stadium.

The exhibition includes paintings made by students on topics related to stress relief, exam management, fit india, environment, water conservation, Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat and Single use plastic ban among others.

