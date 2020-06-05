Power Minister launches the ‘#iCommit’ initiative on World Environment Day

The initiative is a clarion call to all stakeholders and individuals to continue moving towards energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainability to create a robust and resilient energy system in the future.

The ‘#iCommit’ initiative, driven by Energy Efficiency Services Limited is uniting a diverse set of players such as Governments, Corporates, Multilateral and Bilateral Organisations, Think Tanks and Individuals. Speaking about the initiative Union Minister R K Singh said, we envisage a transformation of the entire energy value chain in the country and have been working towards ensuring 24X7 energy access and security for all our citizens.

The Minister said the #iCommit initiative can bring together a diverse spectrum of government and private players to build a new energy future for India. The initiative is centred around the idea of building an energy resilient future.

