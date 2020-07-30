Power Minister dedicates SECI 1, 2 and 3 wind projects to nation

Bhanu Pratap Yadav, Joint Secretary, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), along with several other dignitaries joined Wong Kim Yin, Group President and CEO, Sembcorp Industries from Singapore and Vipul Tuli, Managing Director, Sembcorp Energy India Limited virtually, to commemorate this milestone.

Sembcorp Energy India Limited (SEIL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sembcorp Industries, on Wednesday announced completion of its latest 800 MW wind power projects, bringing its India renewable energy capacity to 1,730 MW.

With the full commissioning of its 300MW SECI 3 wind project, Sembcorp becomes the first independent power producer to fully commission its projects awarded in the first three wind auctions held by the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI).

Singh congratulated SEIL and Singapore Government for their work and commitment in their work in the field of renewable energy sector.

Since entering the India market in 2011, SEIL has established itself as a reliable independent power producer in the country. With a presence across nine states, SEIL owns and operates 35 assets, adding up to a total power capacity of 4,370 MW including 1,730 MW of renewable energy.