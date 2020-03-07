Poultry, Fish and Meat are totally safe for consumption as Corona Virus does not affect them : Union Minister Giriraj Singh

Briefing media in New Delhi on Friday Union Minister Giriraj Singh said that the reports of World Organization for Animal Health, Food Safety and Standards Authority of India and Indian Council for Agricultural Research have proved that there is no known effect of COVID-19 on Poultry, Fish or Meat.

He said that World Animal Health Organization in its report has stated that the virus is transmitted predominantly through human to human interaction.

Giriraj Singh added that poultry has not been found to be involved in transmission of corona virus to human so far in any report. He said that as this sector is credited with more than 35 per cent of the nutritional value of the food in the daily diet, any misconception will have negative effect on such parameters.

Giriraj Singh said that farmers involved in these sectors are facing the undue brunt because of some rumours around corona virus in poultry, fish and meat.