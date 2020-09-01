Postal dept to transport, promote local products across country: Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad

Union Minister said 60 thousand food packets were distributed by the postal department in Bihar and over one lakh in India. The Postal department have delivered 10,133 tonnes of medicines,besides ventilators and personal protective equipment kits across the country.

Speaking at the inauguration and foundation stone laying ceremony via videoconferencing for various projects of Bihar circle yesterday, Union Minister said.

Madhubani painting is a popular art form in Bihar while people are also engaged in button making business. The postal department will promote such small products with the help of post offices.

Union IT Minister has asked the MPs, MLAs and MLCs to provide the list of popular products of their respective regions.

The Minister said small artists, entrepreneurs and small manufacturing units would get a boost as the postal department would provide them a platform to promote and transport their products across the country.

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the postal department would become a source hub for the promotion and transportation of small products of Bihar across the country through post offices.