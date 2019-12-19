Portuguese PM to be on two-day visit to India

He will attend the second meeting of the Organising Committee on the celebrations for the 150th Birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

The Organising Committee meeting will be presided over by President Ram Nath Kovind.

The Portuguese Prime Minister is also scheduled to hold official talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.

This will be the third official meeting between the two leaders in a span of 3 years.

They have met on the sidelines of various multilateral events. This visit will be his first bilateral visit outside Europe after being re-elected as Prime Minister on 6th of October.

High-level political exchanges between India and Portugal have imparted a robust momentum to bilateral relations, including in several new areas such as science and technology, defence, startups, shipping, youth exchanges and culture.

This visit will provide another opportunity for the leaders to review the whole gamut of bilateral relations and forge closer cooperation in areas of mutual interest.