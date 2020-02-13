Portugese President to pay first visit to India

He will be in India till 16 February, at the invitation of the President Ram Nath Kovind. President of Portugal will be accompanied by Minister of State and Foreign Affairs, Secretary of State for Internationalization, and Secretary of State for National Defense.

This will be President Marcelo’s first visit to India. The last visit by a President of Portugal to India was in 2007.

During the visit, President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa will be accorded a ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Friday followed by a visit to Rajghat. The delegation level talks will be held with Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu will call on the visiting President. President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa will also travel to the states of Maharashtra and Goa during his visit.

India’s relations with Portugal are marked by warmth and friendship and have assumed dynamism in recent years. The two countries have active and growing cooperation in various fields and both nations share considerable convergences on international issues.

The visit will provide an opportunity for the two sides to review progress in various sectors of bilateral relations and pursue new avenues of cooperation and exchange view on international issues of common interest.

