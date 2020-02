Portugal President, on his first visit to India, meets PM Modi

He hela a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Friday.

Both sides held delegation level talks and are expected to ink several agreements at Hyderabad House.

The visiting President will also meet President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

President Rebelo was accorded a ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan first up in the morning followed by a visit to Rajghat.

This is his first visit to India. The last visit by a President of Portugal to India was in 2007.