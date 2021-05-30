Poppy Husk worth 1cr seized in Chittorgarh, 2 arrested

Udaipur : In one of the biggest drug seizures of the year, Chittorgarh police arrested two drug peddlers transporting 30 quintals of illegal poppy husk inside a truck. The contraband was filled in plastic bags which were hidden beneath a load full of animal feed. The market value of the poppy husk is estimated around one crore rupees, Chittorgarh SP Deepak Bhargava said.

The Sadar police team led by Circle Inspector Dashrath Singh were interrogating people at the Rithala junction on Sunday morning about a woman’s skelton that was found from the area a day ago. While the cops were speaking to the people, a truck that was coming from Nimbahera and moving towards Bhilwara stopped some meters away on seeing the police teams and vehicle.

The truck driver and accomplice jumped down from the truck and attempted to run away. Suspecting their action, cops chased and caught them. When the men were asked for the reason to run, they couldn’t provide a satisfactory reply. Cops checked the load thoroughly and found 153 plastic bags concealed beneath sacks of animal feed.

The police found a huge amount of poppy husk in the plastic bags which weighed more than 30 quintals. Driver Jaspal Singh and helper Ravi Arora, both residents of Moga in Punjab have been arrested and the truck has been seized. An investigation is underway, police said.

