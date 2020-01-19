PoP in J&K: Union Minister V Murlidharan visits Billawer 

He was accompanied by CEO Mata vaishno devi shrine board.

He inaugurated the new building Govt Degree college Auditorium, and also E- inaugurate the two road of PMGSY ,laid foundation stone for village Hut and also distribute the cheque under marriage assistance schemes .

On the occasion the Sarpanches highlights various development isdue including the employment, industrialization ,District status to Billawer and various development projects to uplift the area.

While addressing V Murlidharan said that there was no benefits of Article 370 in the state as peopl of the state were deprived of various development.

He has assured the prople that now a new ray of development will be seen as the people of numbers of aspiration from the Govt.

He said that the problem being highlighted by the prople will be projected on PM level and people will relief of various problems being faced by them.

