Ponzi Scam: Former Congress minister R Roshan Baig sent to 14-day judicial custody

Roshan Baig is suspended from Congress 2019. He was seven time MLA. Five times elected from Congress.

Baig, a disqualified MLA of the Congress, was summoned to the CBI office on Sunday morning and “based on material evidence, he has been arrested,” they said.

The former Shivaji Nagar MLA was produced before a court which remanded him to 14-day judicial custody, the sources added.

The multi-crore ponzi scheme run by Karnataka-based IMA and its group entities allegedly duped lakhs of people promising higher returns using Islamic ways of investment.