Polling underway for 2nd phase of Bihar assembly elections

Around 19.26 per cent of eligible voters exercised their franchise till 11 a.m. Voting began at 7 a.m. and it will close at 6 p.m. Over 2.86 crore voters will decide the fate 1,463 candidates. They include 146 women and one transgender.



Elaborate security arrangements have been made to ensure free and fair polling. Chief Electoral Officer H.R. Srinivasa said, polling will be upto 4 p.m. in eight Naxal-affected constituencies including Raghopur, Paru, Minapur and Alauli. Out of 41 thousand 362 booths, eight thousand 694 booths are sensitive. Election Commission has made arrangements of live webcasting from 3,548 booths.



Additional Chief Electoral Officer Sanjay Kumar Singh said security forces have been deployed in Naxal-infested areas to ensure trouble-free polling.



Election Commission has issued orders to follow COVID-19 protocol during the conduct of elections. Every person has been instructed to wear mask during election related activities.

