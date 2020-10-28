Polling underway for 1st phase of Bihar Assembly Elections | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

Voting began at 7 am and it will be held till 6 pm. 35 out of 71 constituencies are in Naxal-affected areas, where voting is being held in a staggered manner.

Additional security forces have been deployed in Naxal-infested areas to ensure free and fair polling.



This is the first election being held amid COVID pandemic in the country. Over 2.14 crore voters will exercise their franchise and decide the political fate of 1,066 candidates.

114 women and 406 independent candidates are in the fray.

In NDA, BJP is contesting on 29 seats, JD(U) on 35, and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) on six seats in this phase. The Vikas Sheel Insaan Party (VIP) has fielded one candidate.

Among the Grand Alliance partners, RJD is contesting on 42 seats, while Congress has fielded 21 candidates, and eight CPI-ML candidates are in the fray.

Besides, LJP has fielded 42 candidates while RLSP on 43 and BSP on 27 seats.

