Polling for assembly elections in Bihar ends peacefully; 55.75% voter turnout in Ph-3

In this phase, the polling held today amid tight security arrangements in 78 constituencies spread over 15 districts including Kishanganj, Katihar, Madhepura and Supaul.

Polling for by-election to Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha seat, was also held simultaneously.

Polling concluded at 4 pm in four Naxal-affected constituencies of Valmiki Nagar, Ramnagar, Simri Bakhtiarpur and Mahishi.



A total of 1,204 candidates including 110 women are in the fray in this phase.



COVID protocols were strictly followed during the conduct of polls.



BJP is contesting 35 seats while Janata Dal (United)- 37, Vikassheel Insaan Party five seats and Hindustani Awam Morcha one seat in this phase. RJD is contesting 46 seats, Congress 25 candidates and left parties seven seats. On the other hand, LJP has fielded 42 candidates, RLSP-23, BSP-19 and NCP-31 candidates.



This phase is crucial for JD(U) which had won 23 seats in 2015 assembly elections. BJP and RJD won 20 seats each and Congress 11 seats.



Electoral fate of Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, Chief of Vikassheel Insaan Party, Mukesh Sahni, and President of Jan Adhikar Party ( JAP) Pappu Yadav has been sealed in ballot machine.

12 Ministers including Bijendra Yadav, Bima Bharati, Vinod Narayan Jha and Pramod Kumar are also in the fray.



Elections were held in three phases for 243-member Bihar Legislative Assembly. The first phase of polling was held on 28th of October and second on 3rd of November. Counting of votes will take place on 10th of November.