Policy for Transfer of Employees

In terms of instructions issued by Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT) on transfer/posting of Government employees, all Ministries/Departments of Government of India are required to have their own guidelines for transfer/posting of their employees providing for the following –

minimum tenure; have a mechanism akin to Civil Services Board for recommending transfer; and

Respective Ministries/Departments are also required to place the transfer policy in public domain.

There is no proposal to formulate a single transfer policy for the Government employees, as guidelines for transfer/posting of employees depend on the specific requirement of individual Ministries/ Departments. Moreover, the State Public Services are under State List for which the State Governments are competent to make rules and policies. Accordingly, there is no proposal to constitute any Commission for single transfer policy for both Central & State Government employees.

This information was given by the Union Minister of State (Independent Charge), Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.