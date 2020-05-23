Police spot covid positive woman trying to enter curfew area

Udaipur : The alert cops of Ghantaghar police station found a Covid-19 positive woman who had escaped from the corona ward of the MB hospital on Friday afternoon. The woman who managed to sneak out from the ward without being noticed by anyone, walked all the way to her home in Helawadi, the epicenter but she was spotted by some cops who stopped her at the barricades.

When the cops questioned her for entering inside the curfew area and asked where she was coming from, she told them the truth. The cops were shocked to know the woman was a positive patient. They contacted the hospital administration who immediately sent an ambulance and the woman was taken back to the hospital.