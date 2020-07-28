Police on alert in Bangladesh ahead of Eid-Ul-Azha

The officials of anti-terrorism unit told media that militants become active prior to festivals like Eid to attract publicity through terrorist acts.

There are some reports in the media that the terrorist organisation ISIS has announced the formation of a new wing named ‘Bengal Ulayat’.

Earlier on Friday, a crude IED exploded in the Purana Paltan area of Dhaka. There was no casualty. On Saturday, there was a hoax call about a bomb being planted on a motorcycle in the capital city Dhaka.

On Tuesday, counter terrorism unit of Chattogram police arrested a person alleged to be a member of the terror group Neo-JMB in connection with the bomb blast in February that injured five people including two policemen.

Police have been on alert against any security threat posed by the local terrorist organisations like Neo-JMB and Allahr Dol in Bangladesh.

In the worst terror incident in Bangladesh in 2016, 20 people including 17 foreigners were killed in a terrorist attack at an upmarket cafe in Dhaka.