Police Commemoration Day being observed today | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

The day is observed on 21st October every year to honor the loyalty and supreme sacrifice of police personnel for the nation. It was on this day in 1959 when CRPF led a saga of valour and sacrifice in the inaccessible, inhospitable terrain of Hot Springs in Ladakh.

A patrol party of twenty personnel of CRPF and Intelligence Bureau had gone to search for a missing reconnaissance party when it was ambushed by the Chinese Army. In spite of the sudden attack and disadvantageous tactical position, they fought valiantly against the Chinese army personnel who were in large numbers and heavily armed. In this battle, ten CRPF men were martyred in defense of the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to all the police personnel martyred in the line of duty on Police Commemoration Day. In a series of tweets, PM Modi said, Police Commemoration Day is about expressing gratitude to the police personnel and their families all across India. He said, their sacrifice and service will always be remembered. The Prime Minister said, from preserving law and order to solving horrendous crimes, from assistance in disaster management to fighting COVID-19, the police personnel always give their best without hesitation. He said, we are proud of their diligence and readiness to assist citizens.

Home Minister Amit Shah also paid tribute to police personnel, who lost their lives in the line of duty. Addressing the Police Commemoration Day Parade at National Police Memorial in New Delhi, Shah said, that so far 35 thousand 398 police personnel have laid down their lives in the service of the nation.

