Police has cleared protesters from their sit-in agitation site in Shaheen Bagh amid lockdown due to covid-19 on Tuesday morning. The protest had been going on for more than 100 days against CAA.

The police termed the assembly of people there as unlawful. Police said that people at Shaheen bagh were requested on Tuesday to clear the site as lockdown has been imposed.

But after they refused, the action was taken against violators. The protesters have been detained by police.